Ethan A. Huff

Natural News

June 26, 2013

If there is any remaining doubt in your mind about the fact that the federal government today has been completely overrun by sociopathic, freedom-hating enemies of the U.S. Constitution, some recent absurd statements made by South Carolina Senator (and full-fledged American traitor) Lindsey Graham, a Republican, should put all such doubt to rest.

When questioned recently about the unveiling of the massive and insanely illegal National Security Agency (NSA) spying and surveillance program, which involved tracking the online activities of innocent Americans without warrant, Graham expressed his full approval for the initiative. He also went a step further, indicating that he would also support intercepting and censoring postal mail as well if it was deemed necessary for “national security” purposes.

“In World War II, the mentality of the public was that our whole way of life was at risk, we’re all in,” said a deranged Graham to reporters. “When you wrote a letter overseas, it got censored. When a letter was written back from the battlefield to home, they looked at what was in the letter to make sure they were not tipping off the enemy. If I thought censoring the mail was necessary, I would suggest it, but I don’t think it is.”

Well, phew! Thank goodness Sen. Graham does not currently see fit to have government thugs rip open our mail and read our private letters without probable cause or a warrant, in direct violation of the Constitution. But the fact that he could approve of such illegal activity in the future shows just how much of a threat this domestic enemy is to American freedom.

Lindsey Graham, the type of domestic enemy our Founding Fathers warned us about

None of this is all that surprising really, given Sen. Graham’s extensive track record of trashing the Constitution every chance he gets – for your safety and security, of course. Concerning the brave and highly-patriotic whistleblowing activities of former NSA insider and CIA contractor Edward Snowden, for instance, Sen. Graham made the suggestion that this American patriot be followed “to the ends of the earth to bring him to justice.”

Snowden’s only “crime,” of course, was exposing a massive online surveillance program that makes the wiretapping activities of George Bush’s Patriot Act looks like mere child’s play. The real traitor and enemy in this case is none other than Sen. Graham, who should be immediately pulled from office and tried for treason for blatantly violating his oath of office, not to mention the many other traitors in Congress that are calling for Snowden to be prosecuted rather than hailing him as the hero he truly is.

“I understand that I will be made to suffer for my actions,” wrote Snowden in a note accompanying the release of documents showing that the NSA is in the process of building an advanced, global spying machine. “(But) I will be satisfied if the federation of secret law, unequal pardon and irresistible executive powers that rule the world that I love are revealed even for an instant.”

Rather than back Snowden, Sen. Graham and others have viciously demonized him, exposing who they truly side with: The globalist powers rather than us, the American people. Thus, it is time for Sen. Graham to go, along with Obama, Republican Senator John McCain, Democratic Sen. Diane Feinstein, Republican Speaker of the House John Boehner, Republican Senator John Thune, and the many others in Congress from both sides of the aisle who have betrayed both their oaths of office and the people for whom they were enlisted to serve.

“[Lindsey Graham] is a traitor to these United States just as surely as a sworn member of al Qaeda is,” wrote Mark Shea for Patheos.com following the passage of Obama’s traitorous National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) back in 2011. Graham was a vehement supporter of this atrocious bill. “In a more civilized age, [those who supported such a bill] would be defenestrated and put in the stocks to be pelted with mud.”

