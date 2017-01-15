Entitlement Programs Gained Tens of Thousands of Beneficiaries During Obama Administration

Entitlement programs such as Medicaid, Medicare, Social Security, and food stamps have gained tens of thousands of beneficiaries under the Obama administration.

Medicaid, the program that provides health coverage for low-income individuals, greatly expanded during Obama’s time in office, largely due to its expansion in the Affordable Care Act.

When Obama took office in 2009, there were 60,880,000 Medicaid beneficiaries, according to the Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission. As of March 2016, there were 74,059,221 enrollees, an increase of over 13 million.

“Historically, Medicaid eligibility has generally been limited to low-income children, pregnant women, parents of dependent children, the elderly, and individuals with disabilities; however, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act included the ACA Medicaid expansion, which expands Medicaid eligibility to individuals under the age of 65 with income up to 133% of the federal poverty level at state option,” explains the Congressional Research Service.

