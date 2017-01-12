EPA Accuses Fiat Chrysler of Excess Diesel Emissions

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV of illegally using hidden software that allowed significant excess diesel emissions, the result of a probe that stemmed from regulators’ investigation of rival Volkswagen AG.

The EPA action affects 104,000 U.S. trucks and SUVs sold since 2014, about one-sixth the number of vehicles than in the Volkswagen case. The maximum fine is about $4.6 billion.

The EPA and California Air Resources Board told Fiat Chrysler it believes its undeclared auxiliary emissions control software allowed vehicles to generate excess pollution in violation of the law.

Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne denied the company was cheating and has been in talks with EPA and made significant disclosures of documents.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Trump Likely First Drug-Free President In Decades

Trump Likely First Drug-Free President In Decades

Hot News
Comments
'Doesn't seem right': Funeral home overcharges grieving families for cremation carbon tax

‘Doesn’t seem right’: Funeral home overcharges grieving families for cremation carbon tax

Hot News
Comments

Beijing Not Amused After Tillerson Says US Will Block Chinese Access To South China Sea Islands

Hot News
Comments

Fake News Media Doubles Down On Anti-Trump Peegate Propaganda

Hot News
Comments

Bernie Sanders Praises Trump Promise to Take On Big Pharma

Hot News
Comments

Comments