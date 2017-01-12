EPA Accuses Fiat Chrysler of VW-Style "Emissions Cheating"

The Environmental Protection Agency is accusing Fiat Chrysler of “emissions cheating” on some of its diesel engines, but critics have argued the EPA’s standards are impractical.

The embattled EPA, which is still under fire over the 2015 Animas River toxic spill, has scheduled a news conference on Thursday to break down its accusations against a “major automaker,” with insiders revealing the agency will issue a notice of violation against Fiat Chrysler.

Fiat Chrysler denied the charges and said it would work with the incoming Trump administration to settle the issue.

“FCA US is disappointed that the EPA has chosen to issue a notice of violation with respect to the emissions control technology employed in the company’s 2014-16 model year light duty 3.0-liter diesel engines,” the company stated. “FCA US intends to work with the incoming administration to present its case and resolve this matter fairly and equitably and to assure the EPA and FCA US customers that the company’s diesel-powered vehicles meet all applicable regulatory requirements.”

The new allegations come right after Volkswagen agreed to pay $4.3 billion in fines after pleading guilty to federal charges related to “fooling” emissions tests with some of its diesel vehicles.

Six high-ranking VW executives were also charged by the government.

But critics have pointed out the EPA’s emission standards are unattainable for automakers, with some suggesting the standards are intended to help phase out private ownership of vehicles, which of course fits nicely into the Agenda 21 agenda pushed by globalists.

“To achieve compliance, the manufacturers end up with diesels that don’t get particularly spectacular mileage and which also cost a bundle of money,” auto expert Eric Peters revealed. “This is the reason why – VW excepted – the only diesel-powered cars you can buy in this country are expensive diesels.”

“Almost all of them sold under the aegis of a luxury brand such as BMW or Mercedes-Benz.”

If VW retroactively complies with the EPA standards, the “fixed” vehicles will likely get worse gas mileage, which of course gives the EPA an excuse to go after them again.

“And the truly grotesque thing is that if the mileage drops as expected, the cars at issue will also emit more of the ‘harmful emissions’ being nattered about,” Peters added. “Perhaps not while being hooked up to the EPA’s testing machines, but out on the road because if they burn more fuel, they will emit more exhaust gas.”

To fix an affected vehicle, VW will likely have to add an urea injection system which sprays an exhaust treatment, urea, into the exhaust stream.

This means major modifications to the car including a new urea tank, exhaust piping and holes drilled into the sheetmetal for an urea refill nozzle next to the gas cap.

Some of the owners will likely demand VW buy their diesel cars back because they thought they were buying a car that didn’t need periodic urea refills in addition to diesel, which was true until the EPA’s involvement.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube: Resistance News

Facebook: RealKitDaniels

Follow @KitDaniels1776