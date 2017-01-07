EU Collapse 'No Longer Unthinkable,' German Official Says

Image Credits: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg via Getty Images.

Germany’s insistence on austerity in the euro zone has left Europe more divided than ever and a break-up of the European Union is no longer inconceivable, German Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel told Der Spiegel magazine.

Gabriel, whose Social Democrats (SPD) are junior partner to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives in her ruling grand coalition, said strenuous efforts by countries like France and Italy to reduce their fiscal deficits came with political risks.

“I once asked the chancellor, what would be more costly for Germany: for France to be allowed to have half a percentage point more deficit, or for Marine Le Pen to become president?” he said, referring to the leader of the far-right National Front.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Uber Accuses NYC Of Snooping On Its Passengers

Uber Accuses NYC Of Snooping On Its Passengers

Globalism
Comments
Prosecutors: MS-13 Murder Victim Lured to Maryland Using Fake Woman, Facebook

Prosecutors: MS-13 Murder Victim Lured to Maryland Using Fake Woman, Facebook

Globalism
Comments

The Chinese Chart That Keeps IMF Up At Night

Globalism
Comments

‘We won’t end up like no-go zone Sweden’ – Norway MP Warns of Mass Migration Dangers

Globalism
Comments

Schumer Vows To Fight Trump Supreme Court Nominee

Globalism
Comments

Comments