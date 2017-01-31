EU Leader Declares Trump a 'threat' to European Union

Image Credits: DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP/Getty Images.

European Union President Donald Tusk says the first weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency are contributing to the “highly unpredictable” outlook for the bloc.

In a letter to 27 EU leaders, Tusk mentioned the Trump administration as part of an external “threat” to the bloc alongside China, Russia, radical Islam, war and terror. The letter was not sent to Britain, which is poised to leave the bloc.

Echoing statements from many European capitals, he said that those global challenges, “as well as worrying declarations by the new American administration, all make our future highly unpredictable.”

“Particularly the change in Washington puts the European Union in a difficult situation; with the new administration seeming to put into question the last 70 years of American foreign policy,” Tusk said.

