European Police Seize Jihadi Weapons ‘Capable of Downing Aircraft’

Anti-terror investigators confiscated 12,000 weapons this week – just before they were sold to terrorists by a Spanish gang, who have now been arrested. 

Police said the weapon trafficking network was terrifying in its size and capability – which now includes anti-aircraft weaponry.

The country’s Interior Minister said “several anti-aircraft guns capable of bringing down aircraft” were seized on Thursday, along with thousands of rifles.

