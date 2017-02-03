European Union leaders at Malta summit bristle at Trump remarks

Image Credits: flickr, 59937401@N07.

The European Union has been weathering plenty of disunity in recent months. But on Friday, the bloc’s leaders seemed united in concerns over President Trump.

In the Mediterranean island nation of Malta, leaders arriving for the EU’s first gathering since Trump’s inauguration had some sharp words for the 2-week-old U.S. administration.

Both before and after taking office, Trump has been vocal in his support of Britain’s vote last June to exit the European Union, and has made repeated if casual references to the likelihood of the bloc breaking up. He has also called NATO “obsolete,” but in recent days has signaled support for the transatlantic alliance.

Those remarks, though, clearly rankled. French President Francois Hollande, who spoke with Trump last weekend, was perhaps the most openly combative in his view of the U.S. leader.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

FLASHBACK: US May Have Let 'Dozens' of Terrorists Into Country As Refugees

FLASHBACK: US May Have Let ‘Dozens’ of Terrorists Into Country As Refugees

Globalism
Comments
Mayor: Phoenix Can't be a Sanctuary City

Mayor: Phoenix Can’t be a Sanctuary City

Globalism
Comments

Kuwait Bans Visa for 5 Muslim-majority Countries, Including Pakistan

Globalism
Comments

Colorado Republican Wants To Let Crime Victims Sue Politicians For Sanctuary City Policies

Globalism
Comments

California Considers Becoming Official Sanctuary State

Globalism
Comments

Comments