Evidence Suggests Trump Lost Popular Vote Due to Fraud

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Those opposing vigorous and truthful examination of voter fraud in the United States are advancing a narrative asserting there is “no proof of voter fraud” in recent years.

This past weekend, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, said on CNN’s “State of the Nation” program that he does not want to spend federal funds to investigate President Trump’s claims of massive voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election because “there’s no evidence that [election fraud] occurred in such a significant number that it could have changed the presidential election.”

While McConnell may be right, there is evidence that would suggest voter fraud prevented Trump from winning the popular vote, as well as the electoral vote.

Democratic Party operatives and their supporters in the Democratic Party-sympathetic main stream media originally crafted and advanced this meme in a transparent effort to ward off all responsible efforts to enact the type of Voter ID laws that would largely rule out or dramatically reduce the possibility of systematic Democratic Party voter fraud.

Today, while no American can board an airplane today without showing TSA employees a valid government-issued ID, the far-left screams “voter suppression” and brings lawyers affiliated with the Democratic Party to court to litigate every time efforts are made to pass voter ID laws.

A truthful examination provides ample evidence President Trump is right in asserting Democratic Party fraud accounts for between 3 to 5 million illegal votes to be cast, enough to cost him the popular vote.

In the 2016 election, Hillary Clinton with 65,853,625 votes won the popular vote by some three million over Donald Trump, who got 62,985,105 votes. The three million vote margin needed to have swung the popular vote victory to Trump could have been obtained had Democratic Party fraud amounted to only 2.5 percent of the total votes cast.

While the Washington Post, in an article published on Dec. 1, 2016, claimed that there were just four documented cases of voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election, the newspaper restricted its “proof” to only those cases in which someone was caught and faced possible criminal prosecution after being caught voting twice, voting illegally as a non-citizen or a criminal felon or voting for someone already deceased.

The available voter fraud evidence suggests voter fraud in precincts controlled by the Democrats around the country could easily top 2.5 percent of the total votes cast, provided we do not restrict, as the Washington Post did, the “evidence of voter fraud” to cases where fraudulent voters are caught.

The issue of voter fraud, properly stated, involves the type of systematic Democratic Party fraud that eludes detection precisely because Democratic Party politicians and election officials take active steps to encourage illegal voting that they have no intention of reporting, investigating or prosecuting.

Truthfully, we need look no further than the 2016 Michigan recount demanded by Green Party candidate Jill Stein find clear evidence of systematic Democratic Party voting fraud.

2016 Michigan recount finds voter fraud in Detroit

In the Michigan recount, instead of swinging the election to Clinton, the recount found evidence of massive voter fraud in Wayne County, pointing to Democratic Party voter fraud in Detroit, where Michigan’s largest city in Michigan’s largest county had voted overwhelmingly for Clinton, as noted by Roger Stone in his recent book, Making of the President 2016, on pages 296-298.

Stone reported voting machines in more than one-third of all Detroit precincts registered more votes that the number of people recorded having voted.

Overall, state records showed 10.6 percent of the precincts in the state’s 22 counties could not be recounted because Michigan state law bars recounts for unbroken precincts or precincts submitting ballot boxes with broken seals.

The Detroit news reported the problems were the worst in Detroit where officials could not recount votes in 392 precincts, or nearly 60 percent of the total, with two-thirds of these precincts having too many votes.

The newspaper further noted Hillary Clinton overwhelmingly prevailed in Democratic-controlled Detroit, while Republican President-elect Donald Trump won Michigan by only 10,704 votes, or by 47.5 percent to 47.3 percent.

The voting fraud found in Detroit as a result of the 2016 Michigan recount suggests recounts in the Democratic-controlled precincts in other rust-belt cities, including, Chicago, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, as well Newark, New Jersey, bear rigorous recount investigations to see if similar patterns of Democratic Party voting fraud can be validated.

A study published by the Pew Center on the States in February 2012, entitled “Inaccurate, Costly, and Inefficient: Evidence That America’s Voter Registration System Needs an Upgraded,” documented that approximately 24 million – one of every eight – voter registrations in the United States are no longer valid or are significantly inaccurate, with more than 1.8 million deceased individuals listed as voters, and approximately 2.75 million people with registrations in more than one state.”

While the Pew Center on the States does not prove that voter fraud caused someone to vote for all the deceased on voter registration rolls, or that a large proportion of those registered in more than one state voted in more than one state, the 2016 presidential election provides evidence Democrats in various states have exploited registration problems that could be solved with a Voter ID system at the center of rigorous enforcement of voting laws throughout the United States.

The lack of rigor in U.S. voting registration rolls is unlikely to be rectified as long as the Democratic Party resists every and all efforts to enact for voting the type of Voter ID laws that the TSA demands for those seeking to board commercial aircraft in the United States.

Non-citizens and felons vote

In 2016, an investigation in Virginia by the public Interest Legal Foundation, PILF, and the Virginia Voter’s Alliance, VVA, showed that in a small sample of the eight Virginia counties responding to the investigators’ public inspection requests, 1046 illegal aliens were found registered to vote.

“The problem is most certainly exponentially worse because we have no data regarding aliens on the registration rolls for the other 125 Virginia localities,” the Virginia investigators concluded. “Even in this small sample, when the voting history of this small sample of alien registrants is examined, nearly 200 verified ballots were cast before they were removed from the rolls. Each one of them is likely a felony.”

In 2016, Virginia’s Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe, a long-time Clinton associate, cleared 13,000 Virginia felons to vote in the presidential election, after the State’s Supreme Court struck down his earlier “sweeping order” automatically restoring many felons’ voting rights in a move that would have provided clearance for some 206,000 Virginia felons to vote, despite their criminal records as murders, rapists, sex offenders, kidnappers, child abusers, arsonists, drug traffickers, and other dangerous criminals, as noted by Breitbart in an article published on Aug. 22, 1016.

In April 2015, McAuliffe vetoed House Bill 1315, a state law that would have required jury commissioners to retain individuals not qualified to serve as jurors for reasons that would also disqualify them from voting, including finding out that a prospective juror was not a citizen of the United States.

In August 2011, the Fairfax County Electoral Board notified the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria, as well as the Public Integrity Section of the Criminal Division of the Justice Department in Washington, of possible voter fraud by non-citizens.

An Electoral Board study conducted in conjunction with the Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles discovered that 278 registered voters, when they got their drivers licenses, admitted they were not U.S. citizens. Almost half of them, 117, were subsequently found to have registered to vote and to have voted in Virginia.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation studied a case where 86 non-citizens registered to vote in Philadelphia since 2013, with almost half (46) known to have voted in at least one recent election, asked for their names to be removed from voter registrations.

“This is just the tip of iceberg,” concluded Joseph Vanderhulst, an attorney with the foundation. “Who knows how may are on and don’t ask to be taken off.” Research indicated Philadelphia makes no effort to proactively remove from voter registration rolls non-citizens or incarcerated felons that are ineligible to vote under Pennsylvania law.

“Election fraud, whether it’s phony voter registrations illegal absentee ballots, shady recounts or old-fashioned ballot-box stuffing, can be found in every part of the United States, although it is probably spreading because of the ever-so-tight divisions that have polarized the country and created so many close elections lately,” concluded journalist John Fund in his 2004 book entitled “Stealing Elections.”

Project Veritas documents Democratic Party voter fraud

In my 2012 book examining the 2012 presidential elections entitled “What Went Wrong?” I found a series of undercover voters taken by James O’Keefe and his Project Veritas were particularly damaging to Democrats claiming there is no proof of voter fraud.

O’Keefe’s videos showed Democratic Party campaign workers and volunteers being willing to advise voters how to commit voter fraud, including how to register and vote in more than one state. The videos also demonstrate how difficult it is to get your name removed from the voter registration rolls after you have moved, and how easy it is to get an absentee ballot to vote in a second state, even if the second state is registered in a different name than the person’s current legal name.

One video demonstrated states like North Carolina that do not require voter ID how easy it was for illegal immigrants non-citizens to vote, or for persons to vote after showing up at a voting poll after stealing the identity of registered voters who are dead. Also exposed by O’Keefe’s undercover video cameras were students voting for Obama in the state where they were attending college, as well as voting by absentee ballot in their home state.

A clear point of O’Keefe’s videos is that early voting statutes provide ample time to explore and implement voter fraud statutes. O’Keefe exposed judges and state voting officials who imposed lax voter registration processes because the favored the type of “open election” procedures favored by Democrats who charge voter ID laws are racist by-nature, supported and enacted by Republicans who want to suppress the votes of African-Americans and Hispanics.

O’Keefe’s videos caught salaried employees of the DNC working for the Obama campaign in Organizing for America offices advising undercover Project Veritas reporters on how to vote twice, including in more than one state – clearly demonstrating the Democratic Party and the Obama campaign were engaging in voter fraud in 2012.