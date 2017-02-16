Ex-CIA Agent Evan McMullin: Donald Trump is a "Domestic Enemy"

Ex-CIA agent and 2016 presidential candidate Evan McMullin has labeled Donald Trump a “domestic enemy” who “presents a threat to the country”.

After Trump criticized the FBI and the NSA for leaking information to the Washington Post and the New York Times, McMullin tweeted, “By oath, intelligence officials’ first duty is to “defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

By oath, intelligence officials' first duty is to "defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.." https://t.co/gVKiB98Fq2 — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) February 15, 2017

“So, the real scandal isn’t that the President of the United States of America appears to have been co-opted by America’s greatest adversary?” he added.

So, the real scandal isn't that the President of the United States of America appears to have been co-opted by America's greatest adversary? https://t.co/gVKiB98Fq2 — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) February 15, 2017

McMullin’s support for the deep state coup against Trump is to be expected given that he was a CIA operative for seven years between 2003-2010 for the National Clandestine Service.

McMullin went further during an appearance on CNN, remarking, “I’ll tell you what their concerns are. There concerns are that Donald Trump presents a threat to the country because of his — what they see as his relationship with Vladimir Putin and the relationship of his team to other Russian intelligence officers.”

The former investment banker then outright lied by asserting that Trump, “ran a campaign that was assisted by a foreign adversary — our greatest foreign adversary,” despite the fact that even the original New York Times report admitted that there was “no evidence” of the “Trump campaign was colluding with the Russians on the hacking or other efforts to influence the election.”

McMullin indicated that he was in contact with some of the intelligence agents responsible for the leaks, claiming that they were merely responding to “a security threat coming from the White House.”

As we reported yesterday, according to former NSA analyst John Schindler, elements of the intelligence community have gone “nuclear” against President Donald Trump and are now vowing “he will die in jail”.

Trump re-iterated his anger at politicized elements of the deep state this morning, tweeting, “Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize!”

Leaking, and even illegal classified leaking, has been a big problem in Washington for years. Failing @nytimes (and others) must apologize! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

“The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught!” added Trump.

The spotlight has finally been put on the low-life leakers! They will be caught! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 16, 2017

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.