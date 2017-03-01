Ex-Hillary Volunteer Calls Military Widow Honored During Trump Speech An "Idiot"

They go low, we go high?

Former Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama campaign volunteer Dan Grilo would have done well to remember that maxim before he insulted the weeping widow who was honored during President Trump’s speech last night.

Perhaps the moment of the night came when Carryn Owens, widow of slain Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens, was applauded by the entire House as her husband was lauded for his sacrifice.

Owens was killed during an anti-terrorism raid in Yemen last month.

“Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity” Trump said, praising Owens for having, “laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom — we will never forget him.”

Carryn Owens broke down in tears as the standing ovation went on for two minutes.

“Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero — battling against terrorism and securing our nation,” added Trump.

However, Grilo, who worked for both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama on their presidential campaigns, didn’t share any sympathy for Owens and instead labeled her an “idiot”.

“Sorry, Owens’ wife, you’re not helping yourself or your husband’s memory by standing there and clapping like an idiot. Trump just used you,” he tweeted.

After receiving a deluge of heat for the vulgar remark, Grilo not only deleted the tweet, he deleted his entire Twitter account.

Grilo’s crass comment is not in isolation. As the Daily Caller documents, innumerable other leftists couldn’t help but exploit Owens’ grief as yet another excuse to bash Trump.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


