Ex-MI6 spy 'who worked with murdered Alexander Litvinenko' flees his £1.5m home 'fearing for his life'

A former British spy has vanished after being named as the author of a ‘dirty’ file smearing Donald Trump and fled his £1.5million mansion in fear telling his neighbour: ‘Look after my cat.’

Ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele has been named as the author of the salacious Russian dossier containing outlandish claims about Donald Trump’s sex life and bizarre footage allegedly held by the Kremlin’s blackmail unit.

The 35-page briefing, which is littered with spelling mistakes, includes an unsubstantiated and far-fetched claim Trump watched prostitutes perform a ‘golden shower (urination) show’ in the Presidential Suite of a Moscow hotel.

Mr Trump called the dossier ‘fake’ and ‘phony’, even suggesting that US secret services had leaked it to damage his reputation before his inauguration.

He debunked the ‘golden shower’ claim by saying: ‘Does anyone believe that? I’m a germophobe’.

Senator John McCain was allegedly handed the incendiary file by a former British Ambassador to Moscow, who has not yet been named.

Read more