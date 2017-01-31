Former Secretary of Foreign Affairs Jorge Castañeda has called on Mexico to punish President Trump for his actions on deporting illegal immigrants and building a border wall by allowing criminal cartels to run drugs into the United States.

@TheLastRefuge2 Jorge Castañeda Gutman suggests flooding the U.S. with drugs produced in Mexico and South America. pic.twitter.com/xbHZEzX4BY — TransitionTracker (@DaveNYviii) January 29, 2017

During an interview with CNN’s Fareed Zakaria, Castañeda suggested that drug cartels could be unleashed on the U.S. as retribution for Trump’s aggressive stance towards Mexico.

“Mexico has a lot of negotiating chips in this matter, Fareed, but it also has measures we could take in other areas,” said Castañeda. “For example, the drugs that come through Mexico from South America, or the drugs that are produced here in Mexico all go to the United States. This is not our problem. We have been cooperating with the United States for many years on these issues because they’ve asked us to and because we have a friendly, trustful relationship. If that relationship disappears, the reasons for cooperation also disappear.”

Castañeda is clearly suggesting that Mexican authorities could take a hands off approach to stopping drug traffickers as part of a revenge attack against Trump.

“The implications are astoundingly clear – Mexico would consider exporting chaos and violence into the United States as a form of payback for immigration restrictions and controls against the instability that the southern border has brought to the country for decades,” comments Mac Slavo.

The irony of course is that any intensification of chaos on the border would only serve to strengthen Trump’s hand when it came to building the wall and deporting illegals.

From 2006-2010 alone, Mexican drug cartels killed around 34,000 people, and that’s just on the Mexican side. Those murders included gruesome ISIS-style beheadings and other grisly executions.

