In this exclusive special report, Infowars reporter Millie Weaver interviews renowned codebreaker and former Intelligence Advisor Louis Buff Parry on code ’19’, its history, and how Islamic terrorists have used it as part of a cipher for planning terrorist attacks.

Parry discusses how number 19 is central to Islam and other world religions as a mystical number and describes the peril of exposing this ‘sacred’ secret.

From 9/11 to the underwear bomber, Parry takes us on a journey through what some have called the most dangerous code: Code 19.