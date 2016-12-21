Donald Trump will steer economic policy despite choosing members of Goldman Sachs for his presidential cabinet, political insider Roger Stone revealed on The Alex Jones Show Wednesday.

Addressing concerns from many over his cabinet picks, Stone revealed a conversation he had with Trump in which the president-elect re-affirmed his commitment to choosing the most capable people for the job while at the same time staying true to his agenda.

“When I spoke to him last, I said to him, ‘You’ve got an awful lot of guys from Goldman Sachs,’” Stone told Alex Jones.

“And he said, ‘Yeah, you know why? They’re really, really smart guys, but if anybody doesn’t think I’m making policy and they’re carrying it out they don’t understand why I hired them.'”

“He’s in charge here,” Stone says. “There’s no question about it. And he’s seeking out extraordinarily capable people. Nobody ever said the guys at Goldman are dumb, they’ve made billions for their clients.”

“Trillions, trillions,” Jones corrects, “over the last hundred years.”

Additionally, Stone revealed Trump would more than likely not be picking former CFR president Richard Haass as State Department deputy under Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“I have an instinctual belief that Richard Haass is not going to get this job and that Donald Trump is not going to elevate the head of the CFR to anything.”

“Trump has throughout his entire career been a very good judge of character and selected exemplary people to work for him. Then he backs them up and gives them their head. This is the way he’s always operated in business and it’s worked very well for him, at the same time making it clear that the agenda is his, that the objectives are his. I think that’s exactly what we have here.”