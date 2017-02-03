Exposed: Insider Coup to Sabotage Trump

NEW YORK – Acclaimed Haitian-rights activist Ézili Dantò, who endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2016, has alerted Infowars.com of an attempt to sabotage from within Trump’s campaign pledge to be the “champion” of repairing damage Haitian activists claim the Clintons have done.

The Clintons were reportedly stealing possibly billions from the relief effort organized in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake through the State Department, while Hillary was secretary of state, and the Clinton Foundation.

Specifically, Dantò is concerned Omarosa Manigault, director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison in the Trump administration is organizing a delegation to travel to Haiti on Monday to witness the inauguration next Tuesday of president-elect Jovenel Moïse.

Dantò and other prominent Haitian activists in the U.S. that voted for Trump consider Moïse to be another corrupt candidate hand-picked by the Clintons to perpetuate their crime syndicate grip upon their beloved homeland.

At time of publication, Infowars.com is waiting for a response to an inquiry placed with the White House press office for comment.

Former president of the Haitian Senate, Bernard Sansaricq, issued a blistering statement last September that was posted on the Trump campaign website accusing that Bill and Hillary Clinton used the 2010 earthquake disaster as an excuse “to steal billions of dollars from the sick and starving people of Haiti.”

The Clintons’ financial exploitation of Haiti is discussed at length by Peter Schweizer in his 2015 bestselling book, “Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich.”

In my 2016 book, “Partners in Crime: The Clinton’s Scheme to Monetize the White House for Personal Profit,” can be found documentation that after the 2010 earthquake, President Clinton formed the Clinton Foundation Haiti Fund and raised $16.4 million from individual efforts for immediate relief efforts.

Yet on the Clinton Foundation website there is no documentation an IRS Form 1023 application to form the Clinton Foundation Haiti Fund had ever been filed, nor is there any documentation of an IRS letter determination granting the Clinton Foundation Haiti Fund tax-exempt status.

In 2016, the pages of the Clinton Foundation annual reports and website remain peppered with photographs of the Clinton family members mixing with the Haiti people. The Clinton Global Initiative prose waxed eloquently with praise for the philanthropic good Bill and Hillary Clinton have accomplished in Haiti.

The Clinton Foundation 2013-2014 annual report mentions Haiti 48 times, with the section entitled, “Clinton Foundation in Haiti: Investing in sustainable economic growth,” displaying on pages 38-39 the text against a two-page spread of full-page color photographs showing smiling Haitian children at their desks in a schoolroom, being instructed by a smiling teacher at the chalkboard at the front of the class.

Yet, as noted by Breitbart.com in an article published July 27, 2016, reports persist that “black lives don’t really matter to Bill and Hillary Clinton when it comes to Haiti,” as the evidence persists that the Haitian people continue to live in essentially the same misery as they experienced in the aftermath of the 2010 earthquake, while billions of dollars in aid money went missing as it funneled through the Clintons’ grasp over Haiti.

Also of concern was that Hillary’s brother, Tony Rodham, “landed a lucrative and historically rare Haitian ‘gold exploration permit’ while Clinton Foundation donors, including Digicel mobile phone company founder Denis O’Brien, were winning multi-million dollar contracts that would siphon massive profits from the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere.”

Omarosa gained fame as a guest appearing during Season One of Donald Trump’s NBC reality-television show, “The Apprentice.” Yet her roots are solidly in the Democratic Party.

Her job history shows she worked for Vice President Al Gore in the White House, despite a controversial history of supposedly being banished from four jobs in two years with the Clinton administration, according to a report published by People Magazine in 2004.

The 2004 story in People Magazine reported that Omarosa “was asked to leave as quickly as possible, she was so disruptive,” according Cheryl Shavers, the former Under Secretary for Technology at the Commerce Department, where Omarosa worked several weeks in 2000. “One woman wanted to slug her,” Shavers said, according to the magazine article.

Evidence suggests Omarosa traveled to Haiti in 2007 with the Haiti Support Project – a group founded by Dr. Ron Daniels, the president of the Black World 21st Century, an organizer of the Black World Conference.