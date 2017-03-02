Facebook Accepts ‘blood money’ from Terrorist Activities: Lawsuits

A lawyer behind a pair of lawsuits alleging Facebook allows terrorist groups to use the social network as a recruiting platform called on the company Wednesday to stop profiting from advertiser “blood money” while turning a blind eye to the influx of the ill-intentioned users.

While Facebook maintains it has employees scrubbing terror-related content from the site around the clock, attorney Robert Tolchin and his client questioned their methods — and their motives — following a hearing in Brooklyn federal court where lawyers for Facebook urged a judge to dismiss the case.

“When Facebook decided they wanted to address the issue of child pornography, they created a database,” said Micha Lakin Avni, whose father was murdered by Hamas in an October 2015 bus attack. “If someone puts up a picture, not only will it be taken down, but it will be added to a database, and every picture that’s put up will be compared to that database automatically.

“But when there’s a Hamas chart put up that shows you how to effectively stab someone, it has to be reported to be taken down, and it’s not added to any database. If it’s reposted five seconds later, it would need to be reported again,” Avni said.

