Facebook blocks links to stories about immigration as "abusive"

Image Credits: Esther Vargas/Flickr.

It would appear that Facebook’s cracking down on so-called “fake news” was nothing more than a ploy to block articles that don’t fit its narrative.

Last night, the social media giant began blocking the sending of some links to the Daily Express website, particularly on articles relating to UKIP or migrant crime.

 

At a time when the majority of people get their news through social media, it’s worrying that Facebook would ban links to articles apparently based on their political stance rather than their factual accuracy.

We have contacted Facebook for their response.


