Facebook Under Fire for Banning Transgender Conservative Woman

Blaire White, a transgender YouTube personality whose vocal criticism against social justice warriors rocketed her to viral fame, was hit with a 30-day ban from Facebook earlier today “for violating Facebook policies.”

White revealed that she was banned from the platform late Tuesday evening, prompting an outcry from her supporters. She wrote:

“I’ve been suspended from Facebook for a month, so don’t expect to see me there. I can’t accidentally stop doing wrongthink.”

No specific reason was given for the ban, but following inquiries made by a Breitbart contributor and widespread condemnation of Facebook’s opaque policy enforcement by thousands of her supporters on social media, the suspension was lifted.

Read more

Also, watch Libertarian Transgender Speaks Out On Liberal Persecution:

