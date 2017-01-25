Trump to Launch Investigation Into Voter Fraud

President Donald Trump blasted out two tweets announcing his upcoming request for an investigation into voter fraud and possible fortification of the U.S. voting process.

I will be asking for a major investigation into VOTER FRAUD, including those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal and…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

even, those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time). Depending on results, we will strengthen up voting procedures! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

The mainstream media and anti-Trump politicians have gone into full-scale meltdown over claims by the Trump administration that up to five million illegal or illegitimate votes were cast in the 2016 president election.

These are, of course, the same propagandists who relentlessly battle voter I.D. laws, claiming they are “racist.”

In fact, these same media entities even admit that non-citizens are voting in U.S. elections, and may even be the pivotal tipping points in critical contests.

In the article, Washington Post writers cited data from the Cooperative Congressional Election Study to suggest that illegal voters could have been the deciding factor in empowering Democrats to ram through unconstitutional Obama administration disasters, such as Obamacare.

“Because non-citizens tended to favor Democrats (Obama won more than 80 percent of the votes of non-citizens in the 2008 CCES sample), we find that this participation was large enough to plausibly account for Democratic victories in a few close elections. Non-citizen votes could have given Senate Democrats the pivotal 60th vote needed to overcome filibusters in order to pass health-care reform and other Obama administration priorities in the 111th Congress.”

The authors go on to explain that non-citizen voters may have carried Saturday Night Live flunky, Al Franken, into the Senate, thereby giving Democrats their vital 60th voter.

“Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) won election in 2008 with a victory margin of 312 votes. Votes cast by just 0.65 percent of Minnesota non-citizens could account for this margin.”

Investors Business Daily stepped up to the plate to validate assessments that illegal aliens voted in the 2016 election in their piece, “Trump Is Right — Millions Of Illegals Probably Did Vote In 2016,” saying, “Leftist get-out-the-vote groups openly urge noncitizens to vote during election time, and the registration process is notoriously loose. To suggest there is no illegal voting at all is absurd.”

“Trump is right: Illegal votes may in part explain why Hillary now has a nearly two-million-vote lead in the popular vote, even though she lost convincingly in the Electoral College. A Rasmussen Reports poll earlier this year found that 53% of the Democratic Party supports letting illegals vote, even though it’s against the law. It’s pretty clear why.”

The election is absolutely being rigged by the dishonest and distorted media pushing Crooked Hillary – but also at many polling places – SAD — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2016

In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016

Project Veritas recently revealed long-practiced voter fraud in New York City, organized by Democrat-affiliated groups, as was admitted by Alan Schulkin, Commissioner of the Board of Elections for N.Y.C.

“I think there is a lot of voter fraud,” Schulkin stated on hidden camera. “They bus people around to vote.”

“They bus them around. They put them in a bus and go poll site to poll site,” he said, referring specifically to Hispanics, blacks, and Chinese immigrants.

Bill de Blasio, mayor of New York – a sanctuary city – immediately led a full-scale assault on Schulkin, pressuring him to resign, which he refused.

Rampant election fraud in the United States is no secret.

While the disinformation agents for the globalist establishment attempt to gaslight the American public about the dark realities of our supposed democracy, President Trump and his band of patriots are weathering a new and vicious storm as they embark on a mission to expose the truth and repair a corrupted system.

