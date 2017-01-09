Fake News: CBS Report Implies Trump Torture Victim was Black, Assailants White

A news report from CBS Radio implied the attackers who kidnapped and beat a disabled man last week were white Trump supporters.

The report aired Thursday egregiously skewed and omitted details regarding the high-profile assault, making it seem as though the assailants were white and the victim a helpless black man.

Listen to the clip for yourself below:

Here’s a transcript of the audio:

The viral video of a beating and knife attack in Chicago suggests the assault had racial overtones. CBS’s Dean Reynolds tells us the victim is described as a mentally-challenged teenager. In the video he is choked and repeatedly called the n-word. His clothes are slashed and he is terrorized with a knife. His alleged captors repeatedly reference Donald Trump. Police are holding four people in connection with the attack.

The reporting was in reference to an attack that took place last week broadcast on Facebook Live, in which four black Chicagoans kidnapped a white disabled man, beat him, scalped him, forced him to drink from the toilet and made him say, “Fuck Trump,” and, “Fuck white people.”

The CBS clip – posted Friday on Reddit, but which has since been deleted – was caught by Mediaite who claimed the report was “technically correct, but widely misleading.”

“By noting the attackers used the n-word during a racially-motivated attack while ‘referencing’ Donald Trump, the clear implication is that the victim was black and his attackers were racist Trump fans,” Mediaite reported.

Thomas Lifson of The American Thinker writes, “This may be the single most despicable act of media bias I have ever encountered.”

“Now consider for a moment how difficult it must have been for CBS News employees to make themselves bulletproof (in their minds, at least) by being factual, yet create a counterfactual message in the minds of its listeners,” writes Lifson. “This is the sort of lying that takes skill and practice.”

