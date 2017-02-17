Fake News: Left Claims Illegals No Different Than Legal Immigrants

Leftist organizers and businesses across America told immigrants – legal and illegal – to stay home and miss work or class to try send a message to President Trump that they disapprove of his immigration policies.

This ‘social justice’ boycott on Thursday was aimed at President Trump’s efforts to crackdown on illegal immigration and build a wall along the southern border.

The protest affected the restaurant and hospitality industries the most, with an estimated 1.3 million illegal aliens working in the restaurant industry alone, according to the ROCU (Restaurant Opportunities Centers United).

Though this won’t likely have a lasting impact outside of sanctuary cities like Philadelphia and Chicago, it does present a dilemma to businesses, because any employees that participated were likely outing themselves as an illegal immigrant, and therefore an illegal employee.

This protest is not unlike the Women’s March that plagued Washington last month, in that the demonstration was obstructionist in nature and aims to destabilize the cultural and political climate.

The Women’s March on the surface vaguely claimed to “unify,” but the special guests featured singer Madonna, who proclaimed she thought “about blowing up the White House,” pro-Sharia Hamas operative Linda Sarsour, and even kidnapper and torturer Donna Hylton, who, after killing her husband in 1985, said “he was a homo anyway.”

Like the vitriolic and largely aimless Women’s March that plagued Washington last month, all this demonstration does is showcase the short-sightedness of amnesty supporters.

What’s inherently dishonest and unfair about the “Day Without Immigrants” protest is that it assumes that people who obey the law are no different than people who don’t, despite the numerous violent crimes committed by illegals.

“I’m in support of what they’re trying to say,” said 66 year-old Marie Caschera, a registered Democrat, to Breitbart News.

Her husband, an immigrant from Italy, said he supports legal immigration but added, “I don’t like illegal aliens here.”