Fake News: Media, Dems Distort Remarks to Target Jeff Sessions

Image Credits: Win McNamee/Getty Images.

Democrats and the media are once again targeting Attorney General Jeff Sessions — this time, over allegations that he met twice with the Russian ambassador during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Washington Post reports that Sessions met Sergey Kislyak once at a Heritage Foundation event in July 2016, where other ambassadors were also present. It also reports that Sessions met with Kislyak in his Senate office in September, in his capacity on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

The hook on which the Post attempts to hang Sessions is that he did not disclose the meetings to the Senate when he was asked about “possible contacts between members of President Trump’s campaign and representatives of Moscow.” Sessions’s spokesperson at the Department of Justice, Sarah Isgur Flores, says his answer in January was truthful because he was asked about “the Trump campaign — not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee.”

The Post does not provide the full transcript of the question, from Sen. Al Franken (D-MN), and Sessions’s answer. Instead it summarizes the exchange in a way that makes it seem that Sessions was asked if there was any contact at all between the campaign and representatives of the Russian government.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Breaking: Democrats Admit Trump is Kicking Their Ass

Breaking: Democrats Admit Trump is Kicking Their Ass

U.S. News
Comments
Leonardo DiCaprio is a Complete Idiot

Leonardo DiCaprio is a Complete Idiot

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Michael Moore Calls POTUS “Sick” For Honoring Veterans

U.S. News
Comments

Ex-Hillary Volunteer Calls Military Widow Honored During Trump Speech An “Idiot”

U.S. News
Comments

Democrats Boo Trump Proposal to Give a Voice to Victims of Immigrant Crime

U.S. News
Comments

Comments