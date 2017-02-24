'Fake News' Media Outlets CNN, NYT, Buzzfeed Not Invited to White House Presser

Reporters for media outlets dubbed “fake news” by US President Donald Trump were upset Friday after they did not receive an invite to an informal White House press briefing.

Adrian Carrasquillo, a reporter for Buzzfeed – whom President Trump has referred to as “a failing pile of garbage” – reported from the White House briefing room that only “select invites” were handed out to members of the press.

CNN not let in to Spicer gaggle today. — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) February 24, 2017

Breitbart, Washington Times, One America Network got into the gaggle. — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) February 24, 2017

No CNN, New York Times, BuzzFeed News, Politico. — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) February 24, 2017

Expanded pool and “some select invites” sure did include a lot of right wing outlets and left out major news orgs. — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) February 24, 2017

Los Angeles Times reporter Noah Bierman, whose outlet had just been praised by President Trump at the 2017 CPAC conference, tweeted a photo of reporters excluded from attending the gaggle.

Reporters held out of today’s White House briefing. pic.twitter.com/8uqelMjrtp — Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman) February 24, 2017

CNN and the “failing” New York Times each put out statements claiming they were outraged by the “unacceptable development,” and claimed the administration’s decision was “retaliation” for reporting “facts they don’t like.”

“This is an unacceptable development by the Trump White House. Apparently this is how they retaliate when you report facts they don’t like. We’ll keep reporting regardless,” a statement from CNN said.

Dean Baquet, executive editor at the New York Times, wrote, “Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations of different parties. We strongly protest the exclusion of The New York Times and the other news organizations. Free media access to a transparent government is obviously of crucial national interest.”

Asked whether CNN and The New York Times were blocked because the administration was unhappy with their reporting, Spicer responded: “Because we had it as pool, and then we expanded it, and we added some folks to come cover it. It was my decision to expand the pool.”

The Associated Press – who last week misreported a story claiming Trump had tapped the National Guard as a deportation force – and Time Magazine – whose reporter erroneously tweeted that Trump had removed the bust of Martin Luther King, Jr., from the Oval Office – both boycotted the presser in protest.

AP and Time boycotted the gaggle today because of the way it was handled. — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) February 24, 2017

At the CPAC conference Friday, Trump continued to slam the “dishonest,” “fake news” media, who he has named “the enemy of the American people.”

“I want you all to know we are fighting the fake news – fixed, phony, fake,” Trump said to applause.

“As you saw throughout the entire campaign, and even now, the fake news doesn’t tell the truth,” Trump said at the conference.