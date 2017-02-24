Fake News: Media Says Trump Supporters Waved Russian Flags at CPAC, Omit Fact it's a Prank

Numerous journalists reported today that President Trump’s supporters were seen waving Russian flags before his CPAC speech, but they omitted the fact that the entire incident was a stunt pulled by an anti-Trump leftist group.

“Crowd at CPAC waving these little pro-Trump flags that look exactly like the Russian flag. Staffers quickly come around to confiscate them,” tweeted Snapchat’s Peter Hamby. The tweet received over 9,000 retweets.

However, as James O’Keefe, who is at CPAC, revealed, “This was Ryan Clayton from Bob Creamer group “Americans Take Action” handing Russian flags. Ryan was forcibly removed. You edited that out.”

Americans Take Action is a far-left organization whose openly stated mission is to have Trump impeached.

Despite the fact that the Russian flag stunt was an orchestrated set-up, mainstream media outlets are presenting it as if Trump supporters chose to wave the flags and were not misled into doing so. Some of the individuals seen waving the flags could also have been members of the far-left group responsible for the prank.

“People were seen waving Russian flags with “TRUMP” written on them,” reported AOL News, omitting that the entire incident was a prank.

“A section of people in the back of #CPAC2017 waving Russian flags — a staffer just came and demanded they all be handed over,” said POLITICO’s Tim Alberta without mentioning the whole thing was a stunt.

This is another example of why Trump calls the media fake news.

