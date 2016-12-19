Fake News: New York Times Claims Self-Driving Truck Kills 9 in Berlin

The New York Times posted a headline entitled “9 Dead in Berlin After Truck Drives Into Christmas Market,” which suggests a truck became self-aware and decided to kill.

The headline certainly avoids the possibility that a ISIS-inspired terrorist drove the truck into a Christmas Market in Berlin, killing nine late Monday night, even though German officials said they were investigating the attack as a potential act of terrorism.

Now, to the NYT’s credit, its reporter mentioned “truck driver” in the lead sentence and did make reference to the similar Nice, France, terrorist attack earlier this year – but only did so near the bottom of the article.

She also downplayed the role Islamic terror played in that attack.

“The episode immediately evoked memories of the attack last July in Nice, France, when a truck driver ran over and killed more than 80 people during Bastille Day celebrations,” the Times reporter stated. “Though that carnage came in the midst of a series of terrorist attacks linked to jihadists in France, it was never clear if the Islamic State or other Islamist groups were connected to the driver, who had a long history of disturbed and violent behavior.”

Really? Then why did France later arrest 11 people suspected of helping the Nice driver, Mohamed Lahouaiej-Bouhlel, with his attack? The 11 arrested were also linked to arms smuggling.

Additionally, ISIS encouraged lone wolf attacks in the West.

“Rig the roads with explosives for them,” stated ISIS spokesman Abu Muhammad al Adnani in 2014. “Attack their bases. Raid their homes. Cut off their heads. Do not let them feel secure.”

That alone is reason enough to not shy away from a potential terror link in the Berlin attack, but if you were to read just the New York Times and CNN headlines, you’d think the attacks were launched by autonomous vehicles.

One headline on the front page of CNN reads: “Truck kills 9 at Berlin Christmas market.”

“A tractor trailer barreled into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin on Monday night, killing nine and injuring at least 50,” reported CNN. “Officials are investigating the crash as an act of terrorism, according to a German intelligence official familiar with the matter.”

That’s a misleading headline then if officials are actively investigating the incident as an act of terrorism, unless trucks can become radicalized and kill.