Infowars reporter Joe Biggs breaks down a new article published by Charlie Savage of the NYT’s.

Savage is claiming that he received an executive document that says Trump would re-open CIA black sites around the world.

This is a false news story with zero proof.

The White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said this was a another false document being circulated by the press to attack Trump and President Trump, to his knowledge, has never even seen such a document.

Fox News spoke with a White House official that said the exact same thing.

The mainstream media is dying and they are trying everything they can to delegitimize Trump.


