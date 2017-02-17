Fake News Tries to Smear Trump as Anti-Semite; Backfires Miserably

Reporters who tried to portray President Trump as an anti-Semite had egg on their faces after it was revealed that the Jewish man he supposedly insulted was a big Trump supporter.

During Trump’s press conference yesterday, Jake Turx from the Brooklyn based Orthodox Jewish weekly Ami Magazine asked Trump about anti-Semitic attacks.

Trump seemed to make the mistake of thinking that Turx was accusing him of being responsible for inspiring such attacks and noted that many of these alleged hate crimes were in fact hoaxes staged by anti-Trump leftists.

This prompted Trump to tell Turx to “sit down,” an exchange that immediately triggered a wave of contrived outrage from numerous journalists who suggested it was evidence of Trump’s anti-Semitism.

“It was the answer you’d get from an anti-semite,” tweeted AmericaBlog’s John Aravosis.

"It was the answer you'd get from an anti-semite," tweeted AmericaBlog's John Aravosis.

“Trump says he’s not racist or anti-Semite but shouted down openly Jewish reporter as liar,” commented BuzzFeed’s Borzou Daragahi.

"Trump says he's not racist or anti-Semite but shouted down openly Jewish reporter as liar," commented BuzzFeed's Borzou Daragahi.

“Amidst all the stomach turning moments of yesterday’s press conference, this is perhaps the hardest to watch,” said Democratic Senator Chris Murphy.

"Amidst all the stomach turning moments of yesterday's press conference, this is perhaps the hardest to watch," said Democratic Senator Chris Murphy.

“Trump yells at Jewish reporter then sidesteps anti Semite question,” remarked CNBC’s Nick Brennan.

"Trump yells at Jewish reporter then sidesteps anti Semite question," remarked CNBC's Nick Brennan.

CNN reported on the incident, quoting the Anti-Defamation League’s Jonathan Greenblatt, who accused Trump of attacking critics “in the face of danger”.

However, Turx is not critic – he’s a fan of Donald Trump.

During a subsequent appearance on Fox News, Turx defended Trump.

“It is very unfair what’s been done to him,” Turx told Fox News’ Ed Henry. “So I understand why he’s so defensive. “I’m with him when it comes to being outraged about him being charged with this anti-Semitism.”

Turx added that he wasn’t offended when Trump told him to sit down.

“I was actually very hopeful because it shows a president who is so committed against this problem of anti-Semitism, that it bothers him on a deep, personal level,” Turx said. “It makes me very hopeful that he will work together with the community.”

While Trump should have listened to the question better, the media’s instant exploitation of the confusion to smear Trump as an anti-Semite illustrates their brazen bias once again.

