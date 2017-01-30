'Fake tears': Trump Mocks Chuck Schumer's Crying

Senator Chuck Schumer cried crocodile tears when he publicly criticized the Trump administration’s travel ban, President Donald Trump alleged Monday.

“I noticed Chuck Schumer yesterday with fake tears,” Trump said. “I’m gonna ask him who is his acting coach. Cause I know him very well. I don’t see him as a crier. If he is, he’s a different man. There’s about a five percent chance that it was real, but I think they were fake tears.”

At a Sunday press conference, the New York senator surrounded himself with children and delivered a watery-eyed testimony calling the travel ban “mean-spirited,” and “un-American.”

“It was implemented in a way that created chaos and confusion across the country,” he stated.

“This is one of the most backward and nasty executive orders that the president has issued.”

“Tears are running down the cheeks of the Statue of Liberty tonight as a grand tradition of America, welcoming immigrants, that has existed since America was founded, has been stomped upon,” Schumer said.

On Friday, the Trump administration enacted a travel ban halting flights from seven nations which the Obama administration had identified as terror-prone countries.


