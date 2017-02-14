Farage Blisters EU Parliament, Forecasts 2017 Populist Surge

Brexit architect Nigel Farage continued to warn the EU Parliament of their impending demise in an address to the Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy (EFDD) Group in Strasbourg, France.

Farage hammered the parliamentarians on their open borders policies, which can only be attributed to a disconnect with the overwhelming will of their peoples and blind adherence to globalist dogma, or an intentional destruction of the continent – or both.

“I feel like I’m attending a meeting of a religious sect here this morning,” began Farage, with gusto. “It’s as if the global revolution of 2016 – Brexit, Trump, the Italian rejection of the referendum – has completely bypassed you.”

“You can’t face the fact that this bandwagon is going to roll across Europe in the elections of 2017,” he chided, referring to key political races in the Netherlands, France, and Germany, that all feature anti-globalist, pro-national sovereignty candidates either leading the polls or gaining support. “A lot of citizens recognize that this form of centralized government simply doesn’t work, whether it’s the miseries inflicting upon a country like Greece by the Euro, the unemployment caused by bad regulation, or the feeling that none of us are as safe in our cities as a result of the disastrous common asylum policy.”

Farage rejected a prior statement by former Belgian prime minister and current candidate for president of European parliament, Guy Verhofstadt, who claimed that Europeans desire to expand the powers and policies of the EU.

“The people want less Europe, and we see this again and again when people have referendums and they reject aspects of EU membership,” Farage said in rebuttal. “I have no doubt that many of you here, when you hear what I am about to say, will probably despise your own voters.”

“Just last week, Chatham House, the reputable group, published a massive survey from 10 European member states, and only 20% of people want immigration from Muslim countries to continue.”

The survey of 10,000 Europeans revealed that 55% of respondents desired all immigration from Muslim countries be completely halted – a nearly 3-to-1 ratio.

Chatham House also noted, “Majorities in all but two of the ten states agreed, ranging from 71% in Poland, 65% in Austria, 53% in Germany and 51% in Italy to 47% in the United Kingdom and 41% in Spain. In no country did the percentage that disagreed surpass 32%.”

“(This) means your voters have a harder line position on this than Donald Trump, or myself, or frankly any party sitting in this parliament,” asserted Farage. “I simply cannot believe that you are blind to the fact that even Mrs. Merkel has now made a u-turn and wants to send people back.”

“The fact is: the European Union has no future at all in its current form, and I suspect you’re in for as big a shock in 2017 as you were in ’16.”

