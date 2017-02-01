Farage Eviscerates London Mayor Khan Over Immigration Ban Hypocrisy

Nigel Farage has accused Sadiq Khan of hypocrisy after the Mayor of London invited ambassadors from countries which impose immigration bans on Israelis to City Hall.

At the meeting the Mayor slammed President Trump’s ‘cruel, prejudiced and counterproductive’ policy of banning immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

But representatives from Bangladesh, Brunei, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Pakistan, Sudan, United Arab Emirates and Yemen – which do not allow entry to Israelis – were all welcomed at the reception last night.

