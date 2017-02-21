Farage Supports Donald Trump and Claims Swedish City Could be 'rape capital of the world'

NIGEL FARAGE has supported the US President’s claims on Sweden stating his comments were “valid” even though there had not been any “specific terrorist attacks” there.

The former Ukip leader suggested the property mogul had been unfairly criticised for his speech at a rally in Florida on Saturday and went one step further by suggesting a Swedish city could now be the “rape capital of the world”.

Mr Trump indicated there had been a terrorist incident in Sweden the night before, which led to mockery, including from the former Swedish Prime Minister, as there had not been anything resembling a terror attack on Friday night.

But speaking on his LBC show, Nigel Farage was quick to defend the Republican billionaire and suggested Malmo, a city in the south of the country, may be the world’s rape capital.

Read more