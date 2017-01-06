FBI Knew Florida Airport Shooter Fought for ISIS -- And Did Nothing

Esteban Santiago has been identified by NBC News as the gunman who shot around twenty people, killing at least five, at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida Friday.

CBS News sent out a tweet claiming the suspected shooter told the FBI last year that he was forced to fight for ISIS.

NEW: In Nov. 2016, FLL suspect walked into FBI office in Anchorage, claiming he was being forced to fight for ISIS, sources tell CBS News. — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2017

ABC News also reported on the FBI’s knowledge of the suspect’s history.

Ft. Lauderdale shooting suspect had contact with FBI after employer in Anchorage raised concerns about things he’d expressed, sources say. — ABC News (@ABC) January 6, 2017

It appears the suspect was also investigated on charges of child pornography in the past.

MORE: In 2011 or 2012, suspect was investigated for child porn, but there was not enough evidence to prosecute, sources tell CBS News. — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2017

Below is an image of the alleged shooter.

Image of Fort Lauderdale Int'l Airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago, law enforcement sources confirm: https://t.co/P6DXgTIdbY pic.twitter.com/e5UP9NEoqX — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2017

More photos of the shooter can be seen on his Instagram page.

A video sent out on Twitter shows a handgun on the ground that may or may not have been used in the attack.

NEW: Image of firearm believed to be used by Ft. Lauderdale Int'l Airport shooter, ID'd as Esteban Santiago https://t.co/J54RiABFFl pic.twitter.com/dM5nCPuql6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 6, 2017

Graphic: Footage of a man being treated by medics can be seen below.

Video coming out of #FLL airport where several people have been shot. One person in custody. @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/TZ4R9J5XAc — Andrew Perez (@PerezLocal10) January 6, 2017

Fox News says the shooter was taken into custody.

Lone suspect taken into custody after shooting at FLL Airport pic.twitter.com/mtST2noAf0 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 6, 2017

Why has this individual been able to freely travel across state lines, fly in an airplane and still have a military ID on his person?

Could he be another FBI patsy?

Considering the man had left Anchorage, Alaska after receiving psychiatric treatment due to what he told the FBI, the intelligence agency should have been monitoring his activities.

The FBI has a history of setting people up with the necessary tools to commit crimes or even terror attacks.

