FBI Knew Florida Airport Shooter Fought for ISIS -- And Did Nothing

Esteban Santiago has been identified by NBC News as the gunman who shot around twenty people, killing at least five, at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida Friday.

CBS News sent out a tweet claiming the suspected shooter told the FBI last year that he was forced to fight for ISIS.

ABC News also reported on the FBI’s knowledge of the suspect’s history.

It appears the suspect was also investigated on charges of child pornography in the past.

Below is an image of the alleged shooter.

More photos of the shooter can be seen on his Instagram page.

A video sent out on Twitter shows a handgun on the ground that may or may not have been used in the attack.

Graphic: Footage of a man being treated by medics can be seen below.

Fox News says the shooter was taken into custody.

Why has this individual been able to freely travel across state lines, fly in an airplane and still have a military ID on his person?

Could he be another FBI patsy?

Considering the man had left Anchorage, Alaska after receiving psychiatric treatment due to what he told the FBI, the intelligence agency should have been monitoring his activities.

The FBI has a history of setting people up with the necessary tools to commit crimes or even terror attacks.

