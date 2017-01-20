FDA and EPA Issue Advice on Fish Consumption

Image Credits: Jeremy Keith/Flickr.

The Food and Drug Administration issued its “final advice” on fish and shellfish this week, warning against eating some species and encouraging Americans to eat three servings a week of others.

The federal agency gave particular attention to pregnant and breastfeeding women, and in less than 24 hours the Center for Science in the Public Interest said the FDA’s advice is bad medicine.

After reviewing more than 220 public comments on the topic, the FDA reaffirmed its 2014 advice with this week’s final advice and recommends adults, including pregnant and breastfeeding women, should eat 4-ounce servings of “low-mercury” fish and/or shellfish at least two or three times per week.

