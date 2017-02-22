Fearing 'feral hog apocalypse,' Texas Approves Drastic Measures

Image Credits: flickr, hyttinen.

Announcing the “feral hog apocalypse” is within reach, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller has approved of the first pesticide targeting wild pigs, CBS Dallas reports.

The estimated 2.5 million feral hogs in Texas cost an estimated $50 million a year in damage to Texas agriculture, according to the Austin American-Statesman. In addition to the damage to crops and livestock tanks, hogs cost untold damage to suburban yards.

Miller said they will use the pesticide, Kaput Feral Hog Lure, as bait food laced with warfarin which is the same drug used to kill rats. It can also be prescribed by doctors, in smaller doses, to prevent blood clots

But the move has upset hunters, who’ve gathered more than 1,200 signatures in opposition within two days.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Trump Targets Criminals, Late Arrivals in Immigration Enforcement

Trump Targets Criminals, Late Arrivals in Immigration Enforcement

U.S. News
Comments
Senate Dem wants to work with Trump on infrastructure

Senate Dem wants to work with Trump on infrastructure

U.S. News
Comments

Seditious Death Cult Declares: We Are Liberal – Get Used To It

U.S. News
Comments

Poll: Americans Overwhelmingly Oppose Sanctuary Cities

U.S. News
Comments

Dems Hacked By Their Own IT — Now Looking Like Espionage

U.S. News
Comments

Comments