Feds reinvestigating Syrian refugees who may have slipped through vetting lapse

Image Credits: Tony Webster / Flickr.

Federal agents are reinvestigating the backgrounds of dozens of Syrian refugees already in the United States after discovering a lapse in vetting that allowed some who had potentially negative information in their files to enter the country, two U.S. law enforcement officials said.

Agents have not concluded that any of the refugees should have been rejected for entry, but the apparent glitch — which was discovered in late 2015 and corrected last year — prevented U.S. officials who conducted background checks on the refugees from learning about possible “derogatory” information about them, the two officials said. At a minimum, the intelligence would have triggered further investigation that could have led some asylum applications to be rejected.

The refugees whose cases are under review include one who failed a polygraph test when he applied to work at a U.S. military installation overseas and another who may have been in communication with an Islamic State leader, according to the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Trump to Launch Investigation Into Voter Fraud

Trump to Launch Investigation Into Voter Fraud

Government
Comments
Federal Election Takeover: 50 Secs of State Urge Trump to Kill DHS Power Grab

Federal Election Takeover: 50 Secs of State Urge Trump to Kill DHS Power Grab

Government
Comments

Federal Court Strikes Down Chicago Gun Range Regulations

Government
Comments

Texas Reps Push for Constitutional Carry Bill Again

Government
Comments

President Trump Names Conservative Ajit Pai Next FCC Chairman

Government
Comments

Comments