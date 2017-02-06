Female Genital Mutilation Still Prevalent In 2017

World health leaders were renewing their calls to bring an end the practice of females being circumcised as Monday marked International Female Genital Mutilation Awareness Day.

The procedure, also known as FGM, involves surgically cutting all or most of the external female genitalia for nonmedical reasons. Global groups such as the World Health Organization have deemed the operation a violation of human rights of girls and women.

There are no proven health benefits for FGM, according to United Nations Population Fund Executive Director Dr. Babatunde Osotimehin and The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Executive Director Anthony Lake. The two released a joint statement Monday on the perils of female genital mutilation.

