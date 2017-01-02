Feminist End Game On Display In Britain On New Year's Eve 2017 [Pictures]

Is this what progress looks like?

From The Daily Mail:

It was a wild night of celebrations and booze-fuelled mayhem on the streets of Britain last night as revellers welcomed in 2017 – and no one was wrapping up warm.

Millions of raucous party-goers packed out pubs and clubs, with some braving the freezing temperatures in skimpy dresses.

However, as Britons waved goodbye to 2016, there were some unsavoury scenes with fights breaking out in Swansea and Manchester.

Click the image to expand it on imgur, their embed code is garbage.

Celebrating New Year in Britain. 

Happy New Year from the UK

The Washington Post reported last month white women are now drinking themselves to death at record rates.

“Thirty-one percent of the women with a college degree reported drinking multiple days a week, compared with 21 percent of women with some college and 14 percent of women with a high-school education or less,” the Washington Post reports.

Women’s happiness is falling as they’ve been told to reject hundreds of thousands of years of tradition and take on traditionally male roles.

Anyone who thinks this is “progress” is a moron.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Finland is Giving 2,000 Citizens a Guaranteed Income

Finland is Giving 2,000 Citizens a Guaranteed Income

World News
Comments
Brexit: UK's EU Ambassador QUITS after Facing Major Backlash Over 'gloomy' Warnings about EU Divorce

Brexit: UK’s EU Ambassador QUITS after Facing Major Backlash Over ‘gloomy’ Warnings about EU Divorce

World News
Comments

EU Creating ‘Fake News’ Watchdogs for Upcoming Elections

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

60 Dead, Hundreds Escape in Brazil Prison Riot

World News
Comments

Brits Fear Civil War, Riots if Brexit Not Delivered

World News
Comments

Comments