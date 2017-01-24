'FIGHT CLUB' author rips 'snowflakes'

Though it’s become a go-to slur for Trump supporters sounding off on Fox News, the term ‘snowflake’ started out among the Left, a way of criticising its own for being too sensitive, too easily outraged and too entitled.

If it rings a bell, it’s because it originated in Chuck Palahniuk’s Fight Club novel, the Tyler Durden line being notably emphasised in David Fincher’s 1999 film adaptation.

Asked about the popularisation of the term by the Evening Standard, Palahniuk said: “It does come from Fight Club. There is a line, ‘You are not special. You are not a beautiful and unique snowflake.’”

