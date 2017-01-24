'FIGHT CLUB' author rips 'snowflakes'

Though it’s become a go-to slur for Trump supporters sounding off on Fox News, the term ‘snowflake’ started out among the Left, a way of criticising its own for being too sensitive, too easily outraged and too entitled.

If it rings a bell, it’s because it originated in Chuck Palahniuk’s Fight Club novel, the Tyler Durden line being notably emphasised in David Fincher’s 1999 film adaptation.

Asked about the popularisation of the term by the Evening Standard, Palahniuk said: “It does come from Fight Club. There is a line, ‘You are not special. You are not a beautiful and unique snowflake.’”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Intelligence Report Reveals US Urged Saddam Hussein to Attack Syria

Intelligence Report Reveals US Urged Saddam Hussein to Attack Syria

Globalism
Comments
Trump Declares War on Ruling Elite

Trump Declares War on Ruling Elite

Globalism
Comments

Banker: TPP Not Salvageable

Globalism
Comments

Supreme Court Rules Brexit Trigger Needs Parliamentary Vote

Globalism
Comments

Globalists Cringe at Trump Torpedoing TPP

Globalism
Comments

Comments