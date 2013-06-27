Video and Google Accounts terminated after secret complaint

An entrant into Infowars.com’s Operation Paul Revere film contest had their YouTube channel terminated “due to a legal complaint” filed by an unknown party and has experienced strange phone harassment, the contest participant told Infowars.com by e-mail yesterday.

“After I sent [Infowars] e-mails last night… my gmail was frozen now today, my Youtube account was suspended due to legal complaint and 2 of my Gmail accounts are gone,” Telly Blackwood, a producer from Off the Hook TV, wrote to us.

The overtly drastic measures taken by Internet juggernaut Google may have been due, in part, to Off the Hook TV’s contest entry, “George Washington’s Revenge,” a video which apparently angered someone with high-level communications connections.

The film is set in the colonial era and depicts the nation’s first president sending an agent into the future to retrieve a few of today’s most notoriously villainous constitutional traitors, CNN host Piers Morgan and liberal establishment mouthpiece Michael Moore. “They soon realize the Constitution is not a joke for they are facing a Revolutionary water-boarding experience they will never forget,” the video’s YouTube description stated.

After the entry went viral and received national attention due to coverage from such media outlets as the Sacramento Bee, it was removed. Alex Jones suspects the primary motivator behind this is film maker Michael Moore.

The short film culminates in Morgan and Moore’s characters enduring torture by “bong water” boarding, using water dirtied from use in a marijuana water pipe.

The YouTube video had accumulated over half a million views since it was posted.

Blackwood says that in addition to having his YouTube and Gmail accounts terminated, subsequently causing him to forfeit all of his company’s contacts and his past 9 years of work and history, he’s also oddly had his Twitter followers reduced from about 58,000 down to roughly 1,800.

Disturbingly, the producer says he’s also been the victim of phone harassment, starting with a call he received Tuesday in which an unidentified caller told him something to the effect of, “Now who has the last laugh.” Blackwood also says he’s received at least one strange text message from an unidentified phone number that ominously read, “Keep up the good work and we can take it all away from you.”

Early last month, Infowars featured Off the Hook TV’s Paul Revere entry, highlighting filmmaker Michael Moore’s angered response, where he labeled the comedy troupe “assholes” and “juvenile delinquents.”

Given Moore’s notably aggravated outburst, it’s reasonable to assume he may have been one of the instrumental parties responsible for Off the Hook TV being in essence banned from the Internet.

Another explanation for his email account suspension, Blackwood says, could be that he’s been heavily promoting a sequel to his popular video, to be dubbed, “George Washington’s Revenge: Obamafied.”

Fortunately, Off the Hook’s entry is still available through the video hosting site Vimeo.

Casting films and other information critical of the global agenda down the memory hole has become a favorite go-to tactic for Google, the monopolistic Internet regime demonstrating itself more and more as an authoritarian tool for overreaching control freaks.

Yesterday we reported the fact that YouTube was effectively suppressing Alex Jones’ critical and prescient review of the summer blockbuster World War Z, hosted on our official channel’s sister channel “PrisonPlanetLive,” from search results.

We also recently covered a case in which a popular Twitter user’s home was invaded by the Secret Service over a tweet critical of the Obama administration. According to Thomas Francois, the Secret Service’s justification for the raid on his home was that, “They were concerned that since I have a large Twitter following, the things I said could be acted upon by some nut case out there!”

Despite Off the Hook TV’s video being essentially a brazen, comedic piece intended to not be taken seriously, Google and Twitter acting in concert to destroy Blackwood’s career, together with his reported phone harassment, paint a disturbing portrait of an increasingly ruthless online suppression campaign aimed at any and all opposition to the establishment’s agenda.

