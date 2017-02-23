Flashback: Alan Colmes on The Alex Jones Show

Image Credits: Peter Kramer/Getty Images.

Fox News broadcaster Alan Colmes has embarked on the great journey we must all one day face.

The veteran television and radio host died at the age of 66 Thursday after suffering from lymphoma.

Colmes was a guest on the Alex Jones Show, and Jones also appeared on Colmes’ show several times.

Check out Jones’ vintage interviews in memory of Colmes below:

April 2009

Alan Colmes on Alex Jones Tv (HD) 1/2: Obama is Our Savior!!

Alan Colmes on Alex Jones Tv (HD) 2/2: Obama is Our Savior!!

November 2009

Alan Colmes on Alex Jones Tv 1/3: It’s Just A “Conspiracy Theory!!”

Alan Colmes on Alex Jones Tv 2/3: It’s Just A “Conspiracy Theory!!”

Alan Colmes on Alex Jones Tv 3/3: It’s Just A “Conspiracy Theory!!”


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Massive Civil Rights Violation In Progress

Massive Civil Rights Violation In Progress

U.S. News
Comments
James O’Keefe Offers $10,000 Awards for Evidence of ‘media malfeasance’

James O’Keefe Offers $10,000 Awards for Evidence of ‘media malfeasance’

U.S. News
Comments

Anti-Police Riots Explode After Off-Duty LAPD Officer Clashes With Teens

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

Trump Removes Obama-era Transgender Bathroom Guidelines

U.S. News
Comments

Why Mainstream Media Websites Are Censoring & Removing Comment Sections

U.S. News
Comments

Comments