Flashback: Chuck Schumer Predicts Intelligence War Against Trump

When Chuck Schumer went on Rachel Maddow’s program in January he made a sinister comment about U.S. intelligence agencies being “very upset” with Trump.

Schumer said, “You take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you.”

Could the recent resignation of Michael Flynn over a leaked conversation with the Russian Ambassador be the beginning of the intelligence community’s war against Trump?

Trump responded to the illegal leaks with this Twitter post.