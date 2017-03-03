Flashback: Numerous Dems, Obama Also Met with Russian Ambassador

Image Credits: STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP/Getty Images.

While Democrats feverishly sought Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ resignation after he was revealed to have had encounters with Russian diplomats, photos and records show dems also met with the same Russian ambassador to little fanfare.

In fact the Russian ambassador whom Sessions is accused of meeting visited the Obama administration White House no less than 20 times, and even sat with Democrats at Trump’s congressional address Tuesday.

Photos from earlier this week show Russia’s US ambassador Sergey Kislyak preparing to sit among democrats at the president’s first address to Congress.

Fox News reports that seven other Democrat senators also previously met with Kislyak, one of whom had claimed she had never met with any Russian ambassadors during her time on the Armed Services Committee.

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo) was quickly corrected on Twitter with screenshots from her own account yesterday after she claimed she had never met with Russians.

“Other Democratic senators in that meeting were: Sens. Mary Landrieu of Louisiana, Maria Cantwell of Washington, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Jack Reed of Rhode Island, Robert Casey of Pennsylvania and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island,” reports Fox News.

Furthermore, White House records show Kislyak visited the Obama White House on at least 22 separate occasions from between September 2009 to September 2016.

“Kislyak appeared in the logs as recently as September 2016 when he had a meeting scheduled with one of Obama’s senior advisers, John Holdren, in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building,” reports Daily Caller’s Kaitlan Collins.

Photos from 2003 also show New York Senator Chuck Schumer meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Despite previously eating doughnuts with the Russian leader, Sen. Schumer was one of the most prominent voices calling for Sen. Sessions’ resignation.

Highlighting the absurdity of the claims against the attorney general, President Trump also tweeted the photo of Schumer meeting Putin, saying “an immediate investigation” should take place:

Here are a few more photos where US lawmakers met with “the Russians.”

Obama Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement John Morton meets with Ambassador Kislyak:

The discoveries come as Attorney General Sessions recuses himself from probes investigating Russian involvement in the US election.

Russian diplomats have called the allegations against Sessions a “witch hunt.”

“All this is very much reminiscent of a witch hunt and the McCarthyism era which we all thought was long gone,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov added claims that Ambassador Kislyak was a Russian spy were “baseless fake news stories.”


