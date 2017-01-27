FLASHBACK: Obama Made Canada Pay For $2 Billion Border Bridge

The Obama administration made Canada pay for the entirety of a $2 billion border bridge — including the U.S. customs plaza.

President Donald Trump is currently pushing to build a U.S.-Mexico border wall; the wall was a major cornerstone of his presidential campaign. He signed an executive order Wednesday starting the wall’s construction. “A nation without borders is not a nation,” Trump said. “Beginning today, the U.S. gets back control of its borders.”

Canada agreed to pay for the new Detroit-Windsor bridge, U.S. customs building and the access roads around the bridge in 2015, according to The Globe and Mail. Ottawa failed to get the U.S. to pay for the $250 million customs building, and the Canadian government had already agreed to pay for 95 percent of the bridge’s costs. The bridge is scheduled to be finished in 2020.


