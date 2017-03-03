Flashback: Putin Outs Himself as a Democrat

Russian President Vladimir Putin described himself as a “pure Democrat” in a 2007 interview.

While fielding questions from journalists at the G8 conference, Putin even blasted Democrats in the US for not living up to the name, a criticism Bernie Sanders also made routinely.

“Of course I am an absolute, pure democrat,” he said. “But you know the problem? It’s not even a problem, it’s a real tragedy.”

“The thing is that I am the only one, there just aren’t any others in the world.”

Putin even brought up concrete examples of issues American Democrats brought up but did little about.

“Let’s look what happens in North America – sheer horror: torture, the homeless, Guantanamo, keeping people in custody without trial or investigation,” he said. “Look what’s going on in Europe: the harsh treatment of demonstrators, the use of rubber bullets, tear gas in one capital or another, the killing of demonstrators in the streets.”

Despite the interview taking place in the twilight of the Bush administration, President Obama – a Democrat – did little about the social issues Putin brought up.

And, interestingly, when leftists accuse Putin of centralizing power in Russia, they could’ve said the same thing about Obama, especially when he used his “pen and his phone” as president to usurp power from Congress.

Putin also worked with Democrats in the past, including those now claiming President Trump has deep, pre-existing ties to Russia.

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) in particular spent significant time with Putin in 2003, and even had donuts with the Russian president.

Now he’s demanding Attorney General Jeff Session resign for supposedly speaking to Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

And while serving as Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton helped Putin gain control of one-fifth of all uranium production capacity in the US, according to the New York Times.

“It doesn’t matter whether it is uranium or steel or oil or gas,” Kislyak said about the deal in 2010. “What is important is that the positive ties between our two countries seem to be getting more and more expanded.”

“Politically, that is very important.”

Additionally, the Obama administration met with Kislyak at least 22 times.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube: Resistance News

Facebook: RealKitDaniels

Follow @KitDaniels1776