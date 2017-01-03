Flight Attendants Can’t ‘think straight’ after ‘toxic fumes’ Leak

British Airways attendants began babbling, stuffing food in their mouths and forgetting where they were during a flight after “toxic fumes” leaked into a cabin, according to a report.

At least 12 attendants began exhibiting weird behavior on the Oct. 25 flight from San Francisco to London, including “forgetfulness, confusion, inability to think straight,” the Sunday Times of London reported.

They treated themselves with emergency oxygen as the pilots called for an emergency landing in Vancouver, Canada.

All attendants and three pilots were rushed to a nearby hospital.

