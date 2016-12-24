Florida man arrested for Facebook threats against Trump

A Florida man was arrested Thursday after allegedly threatening President-elect Donald Trump’s life on Facebook.

Kevin Keith Krohn, 59, posted on Facebook “I’m just glad Obama didn’t take all our gunz! I see a good use for one now” above a picture of Trump, according to the Orlando Sun-Sentinel.

He also reportedly posted a photo of a man holding a sniper rifle and captioned it “The EXPEDITER of Trump! He will never last long!”

Krohn could face a charge of threatening to kill the president-elect, which carries a potential sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

“Krohn became confrontational when asked if he made the statements threatening the PEOTUS… Krohn declared any statements he made were an expression of his First Amendment rights,” Secret Service agents said in court records.

