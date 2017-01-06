FLOTUS: No Religion Poses 'A Threat To Who We Are'

In her final speech as first lady, Michelle Obama stressed the importance of religious diversity in American culture.

“If you are a person of faith, know that religious diversity is a great American tradition,” she told attendees at the White House on Friday. “In fact, that’s why people first came to this country, to worship freely.

“Whether you are Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Sikh, these religions are teaching our young people about justice and compassion and honesty.”

The First Lady stated she wants “our young people to continue to learn and practice those values with pride.”

