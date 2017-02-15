Flynn's security clearance suspended: Report

Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser, has had his security clearance suspended, according to CNN.

A Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) spokesman told CNN the suspension is a normal administrative move for clearances under “pending review.”

“[It’s when] questions arise regarding an individual’s compliance with clearance standards,” they said, adding Flynn’s clearance could be reinstated if no wrongdoing is found.

Trump earlier Wednesday defended Flynn as a “wonderful man” who was treated unfairly by the media.

