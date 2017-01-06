Fmr Mexican President Doubles Down: 'I Am Not Paying For That F***** Wall'

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox lashed out at US President-elect Donald Trump Friday, once again vowing not to pay for a border wall.

“TRUMP, when will you understand that I am not paying for that fucken wall,” the former president said. “Be clear with US tax payers. They will pay for it.”

Fox had also tweeted the prior day a similar statement condemning Trump’s proposed “racist monument.”

On Thursday reports indicated that Trump was working with House Republicans to allocate U.S. taxpayer dollars for the wall. While some saw the news as a reversal of policy, Trump stated that Mexico would reimburse the United States.

“The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!”

In August Fox also expressed disdain for then presidential candidate Trump prior to his high-profile visit to Mexico.

“He is not welcome to Mexico. By 130 million people, we don’t like him. We don’t want him. We reject his message,” Fox told CNN’s “New Day” this morning.

The former Mexican president had also cast aspersions on Trump’s chances of being elected.

“This guy is not up to be a president. He is not presidential. He doesn’t look presidential. He doesn’t know how to run a nation. He doesn’t even know how to run a business,” Fox said.


